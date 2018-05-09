Deniers: ‘The View’ Can’t Find Any Evidence of Black Progress Under Trump (VIDEO)

On Monday’s edition of The View, co-host Whoopi Goldberg noted the president touted a new Reuters-Ipsos poll that showed a growing approval rating for Trump among blacks. The View crew refused to acknowledge that was any evidence at all for improvement in the black community, even the record-low black unemployment rate of 6.6 percent, which was announced on Friday.

Joy Behar complained “You know what that’s called? It’s called the Big Lie. They’ve used it in other dictatorships. You keep lying and lying and lying.” Doesn’t the use of “other” imply that Trump’s America is presently a dictatorship? Nonetheless, Amanda Carpenter just replied “Yeah. A lot of people go along with it.”

SUNNY HOSTIN: But, you know, if it’s true, the premise is somehow that Trump has somehow done so much for the African-American community, and I just don’t see it.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: I don’t think anybody in their right mind can point to anything!

HOSTIN: That’s the thing. You have some conservative commentators somehow pundits saying that yes, the unemployment rate is lower now in the African-American community. Which it’s really the same under — Obama, of course. – READ MORE

