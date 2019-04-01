Dems who fumed at Nunes for jeopardizing ‘sources and methods’ now demand Mueller report in full

Congressional Democrats are stepping up calls for Special Counsel Robert Mueller’sRussia report to be released in full — even preparing subpoenas — despite complaining just over a year ago that Republicans were jeopardizing “sources and methods” with their decision at the time to release a memo on alleged government surveillance abuse.

Now, the roles are reversed.

Republicans, many of whom still want the report released, are deferring to Attorney General Bill Barr as he says he needs time to vet with his team what information can and cannot be made public. But Democrats have shown little patience for that process, blasting Barr for releasing only a four-page summary and imposing an April 2 deadline for Mueller to turn over the full report to Congress, demanding “full transparency.”

BARR TO RELEASE MUELLER REPORT TO CONGRESS BY ‘MID-APRIL, IF NOT SOONER;’ WILL NOT TRANSMIT TO WH FOR PRIVILEGE REVIEW

“Congress has asked for the entire Mueller report, and underlying evidence, by April 2. That deadline stands,” House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said Friday, after Barr said he would provide the full Mueller report to Congress by mid-April. “In the meantime, Barr should seek court approval (just like in Watergate) to allow the release of grand jury material.” – READ MORE