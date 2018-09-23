Dems were okay with putting ‘sexual predator/rapist’ in White House says Clinton accuser Broaddrick

Juanita Broaddrick had a comeback for Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff after he warned that Republicans should not put “someone who may have committed attempted rape” on the Supreme Court.

I got one better than that, Shifty. You’re party elected a sexual predator/rapist as President & when the evidence was put under their nose, they refused to read it. https://t.co/HFAprRrVNv — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) September 21, 2018

“I got one better than that, Shifty,” said Ms. Broaddrick in a Friday tweet. “[Your] party elected a sexual predator/rapist as President & when the evidence was put under their nose, they refused to read it.”

She referred to the 1999 impeachment hearings against President Bill Clinton that ended with all Senate Democrats — including Sens. Dick Durbin, Dianne Feinstein and Patty Murray — siding with the Democratic president, despite multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

Ms. Broaddrick said Senate Democrats refused to read her deposition in which she accused Mr. Clinton of raping her in a Little Rock hotel room during his 1978 campaign for Arkansas governor, an allegation which he has denied – READ MORE

Juanita Broaddrick, who alleged then-Arkansas Attorney General Bill Clinton raped her in 1978, blasted Hillary Clinton for hypocrisy in demanding due process for a woman who accused Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

Broaddrick, a retired nursing home administrator from Van Buren, Ark., said that all accusers deserve to have their case adjudicated, and that Dr. Christine Blasey Ford should attend a hearing on Monday on her matter.

When asked about accusations against her husband, Clinton said on MSNBC that people “need to take each of these situations on their own merits,” and that there should be “due process for everyone involved.”

If you want the FBI to go back that far @HillaryClinton @MSNBC to investigate Ford’s allegations…. let’s investigate my RAPE allegations against Bill Clinton, too. Seems only fair. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) September 19, 2018

Broaddrick said Clinton was “asking for things she denied the victims of her husband.”

Broaddrick recalled how the former secretary of state met her a short time after the alleged rape.

“She grabbed ahold of my arm… and she says with this very angry look on her face… ‘do you understand everything that you do?’,” Broaddrick said. “At that moment, I felt she knew [about the alleged rape] and she was telling me to keep quiet.” – READ MORE