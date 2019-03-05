Dems warn Trump: Next president could call emergency on guns if courts back border order

Democrats are ramping up warnings that President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency on the southern border opens the door for a future president to—among other things—pursue sweeping gun control measures without Congress.

The warnings come as a handful of Republicans break ranks with the president and prepare to vote for a resolution rejecting the emergency edict, a move almost certain to trigger Trump’s first-ever veto.

But with the can of worms now open, Democrats see opportunity on everything from gun control to climate change, especially if the Supreme Court upholds Trump’s declaration.

“I will come into office with a strong belief that climate change is a national emergency, that the fact that so many people in this country die because of gun violence, that is a national emergency,” Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro recently said on MSNBC. “…If the president’s action in this case is upheld by the Supreme Court, then it does open up new avenues for future presidents to take action.”

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., also a presidential candidate, tweeted: “It’s time we address the actual emergencies plaguing our nation: gun violence, lack of access to health care, and climate change.”

The focus on curbing gun violence has sharpened under the Democrat-controlled House.

Last week, the House voted to expand background checks for purchases at gun shows, online or for a private transfer. The House also backed a bill requiring gun dealers to wait 10 days to get answers for a background check.