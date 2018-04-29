Dems Under Fire for ‘Childish Crop Job’ Cutting Melania Trump out of Viral Barbara Bush Funeral Photo

Democrats in Lubbock, Texas, are facing backlash from social media users after cropping first lady Melania Trump out of a now-viral photo from former first lady Barbara Bush’s funeral and sharing it on the party’s Facebook page.

The original photo features Trump alongside former Presidents George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama as well as former first ladies Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush and Michelle Obama. However, the group’s version suspiciously cut Trump out:

Melania Trump cropped out of viral photo was 'an honest mistake' by Lubbock Co. Democratic Party https://t.co/IMwRVNIP66 pic.twitter.com/dyOkrcIMhd — KXXV CenTex News Now (@KXXVNewsNow) April 26, 2018

After facing a plethora of negative comments, party officials said the cropping was unintentional. The edited photo has since been deleted and replaced with the original.

“Childish crop job,” one commenter wrote, while another added, “We all know you did this on purpose. Extremely pathetic.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1