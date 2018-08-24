Dems Quiet About Trump Smacking Russia with Wide-Ranging New Sanctions

The president has been actively hitting Russia with a number of attacks, but you’d never know it based on reporting or the lack thereof, from the establishment media. It began in March 2018 with sanctions against 19 Russians and five entities. According to Forbes, “the individuals listed will have all their property and interests in U.S. firms blocked, with U.S. businesses and individuals prohibited from doing business with them.”

This action was a result of “what Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said was an ‘attempted interference in U.S. elections, destructive cyber-attacks, and intrusions targeting critical infrastructure.’” But Trump was not done.

The very next month, April 2018, The Telegraph reported that more economic sanctions were being launched. This time they were hitting some “oligarchs close to Vladimir Putin.”

These sanctions were reported to also be due to “Russia’s 2016 US election meddling, but comes with the Trump administration seeking to hold a firm line with Britain over the Salisbury poisoning.”

Apparently not wanting to break a pattern, the very next month, May 2018, Trump again hit Russia. This time it was with tarrifs.

According to MarketWatch, Russia was one of eight countries hardest hit by the steel tarrifs imposed by the Trump administration. This is because “while the U.S. imports steel from more than 100 countries, three-quarters come from just eight countries, according to the International Trade Organization.”

“The top supplier to the U.S. in 2017 was Canada, followed by Brazil, South Korea, Mexico and Russia. Other notables include Turkey, Japan and Taiwan.” Even though other countries would be hit hard, too, Russia would again face an economic blow from America via Putin’s alleged puppet.

According to The Daily Caller, in June even more sanctions were imposed. This time it was “three Russian individuals and five Russian entities (hit) with multiple new sanctions Monday over their involvement in cyber attacks on the United States.”

Now, in August 2018, Trump is yet again hitting at Russia with economic sanctions. The U.S. Department of the Treasury website notes that because Russia has been attempting to “circumvent” U.S. sanctions, more action was required and is lawful to take against the nation.

The new sanctions are outlined as “all property and interests in property of the designated persons subject to U.S. jurisdiction are blocked, and U.S. persons are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions with them.” The Daily Caller clarifies that the “circumvention” activities were specific to the June sanctions. – READ MORE

What does the Paul Manafort divided verdict — guilty on 8 fraud charges with a mistrial declared on the remaining 10 charges — mean for the question of whether the Trump campaign conspired with Russia to fix the 2016 election?

Nothing.

Of course, everyone knew that going into the trial.

Special counsel Robert Mueller was assigned to investigate “any links and/or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the campaign of President Donald Trump.” Mueller’s authority also covered “any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation,” plus any issues that might involve obstruction of the investigation. Prosecutors said before the trial that they would not mention the word “Russia” at all during the proceedings, and that was pretty much the case. They also barely mentioned the name Trump, although it came up briefly in the charges that Manafort gave a Chicago banker a spot on a Trump campaign advisory board in exchange for approving an iffy loan.

Mueller did not allege any links and/or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the Trump campaign, and none were revealed at the trial. – READ MORE