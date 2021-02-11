Dems on House committee approve $15 minimum wage in stimulus package despite CBO warning 1.4M jobs at risk

Democrats on the House Committee on Education and Labor approved a $15 federal minimum wage proposal included in President Biden‘s coronavirus relief package in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“It’s a wrap, $15 #MinimumWage passes the committee after more than 13 hours of debate,” committee member Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., wrote on Twitter around 4:30

a.m. on Wednesday.

Increasing the federal minimum wage from $7.25 to $15 an hour by 2025 would cut employment by 1.4 million but would lift roughly 900,000 Americans out of poverty, according to a study released Monday by the Congressional Budget Office.

House Republicans voiced their displeasure with the committee’s action on Wednesday.

“Once again, Democrats are ignoring vulnerable, hardworking Americans, choosing instead to favor left wing special interests and those who support their radical agenda,” ranking member Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., said in a statement. “Forcing children to miss out on a high-quality, in-person education while cherry picking the schools that receive relief and championing a job-destroying $15 national minimum wage hike is hardly ‘bold relief.'” – READ MORE

