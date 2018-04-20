Dems Notice McCain Still in Hospital, Block Emergency Measure Directly Related to Him

Arizona Sen. John McCain has done plenty of things for the Democrats during his time as a Republican lawmaker. Now, of course, the man who’s represented the Grand Canyon State for three decades remains in the hospital with cancer, likely marking the end of his career and worse.

“U.S. Senate vacancies are filled by a governor’s appointee, with the seat on the next general election ballot,” KNXV-TV reported.

“The secretary of state has interpreted that to mean that if McCain’s seat is vacated by May 31, it would be on the August primary and November general election ballot. The new proposal changes that to 150 days before the primary, or March 31 of this year. That takes McCain’s seat out of play.”

However, the vote takes two-thirds of Arizona’s Senate, and Democrat Senate Minority Leader Steve Farley refuses.

“They’re trying to make it really easy to appoint someone to two and a half years without an election to a U.S. Senate seat should the current holder of that Senate seat resign or no longer be able to hold office,” Farley said. – READ MORE

