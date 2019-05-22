Dems Mull Subpoena After Mueller Refuses To Testify Publicly Before Congress

Angry Democratic Congress members have turned up their rhetoric amplifier to ’11’ this evening, suggesting that special counsel Mueller may be subpoenaed to compel him to testify (publicly, of course, because – apparently – none of this is worth doing unless the American public gets to see the farce).

“I think he will have to be subpoenaed,” Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.), a member of the House Intelligence Committee, told The Hill. “He’s critical. He basically made the case for obstruction of justice and we need to hear from him,” she said.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) has repeatedly said the committee would subpoena Mueller if necessarybut that he hopes it wouldn’t come to that.

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) said when asked whether Mueller should be subpoenaed if he declines to testify publicly. – READ MORE