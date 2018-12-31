Dems Harris, Hirono silent on charity fundraiser invitation to take Polar Plunge in pool of ice water

Sen. Kamala Harris ( D-Calif.) and Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) have yet to answer an invitation from the Knights of Columbus to leap into a pool of ice water, according to the Washington Examiner.

The Catholic organization invited the two lawmakers after they both said they believe the group has extreme beliefs because it opposes a “woman’s right to choose,” according to the report.

“We recently read about statements which expressed the fear that the Knights of Columbus held many extreme beliefs,” the Knights of Columbus Capitol Hill council wrote in a Dec. 22 letter to the senators. “It is our great pleasure to assure you that this fear is not grounded in any truth. The Knights of Columbus in general, and O’Boyle Council in particular are dedicated to the three fundamental principles of charity, unity, and fraternity. We wish to formally invite you all to join us for any social or charitable event. In fact, this February we are doing the Polar Plunge to raise funds for DC Special Olympics. You and anyone you know are more than welcome to join us either jumping in the cold water or sponsoring our team.”

Harris and Hirono have yet to respond, the report stated. To participate in the plunge, they’d have to jump into a freezing above-ground pool in Washington on Feb. 2.

So far, the group has extended two invitations. One was delivered electronically and the other was hand-delivered.