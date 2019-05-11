Dems fume as Trump moves to amend DC’s July 4 celebration, possibly address the nation

President Trump has apparently taken charge of this year’s Fourth of July celebration in Washington, D.C., and will possibly give a personal address, angering some Democrats who fear the president will politicize the holiday.

City officials in the nation’s capital were notified of Trump’s plan to address the nation on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial and move the traditional fireworks display from the Capitol Reflecting Pool to the nearby West Potomac Park, the Washington Post reported.

But the plans, which the administration says will allow more people to attend, have raised logistical concerns among officials as they make preparations for the holiday, which is fast approaching.

"We have a lot of people come to the Fourth of July. Logistically, over the years, the kinks have been worked out," Mayor Muriel Bowser told the Post. "We don't want to throw off what already works."