As Dems Fight Armed Teachers, ISIS-Inspired Student Tried to Blow up School

A teenager who brought a homemade explosive devise to school Monday afternoon expressed interest in promoting the Islamic State, according to local police reports.

The suspect, who put a bomb in a backpack at Utah Pine View High School Monday, researched and promoted information on ISIS, police told local reporters Tuesday.

Jax, our newest caregiver at Dixie Regional, helped out with the incident at Pine View High School yesterday. He is the only explosives #K9 in southern Utah, and we are so proud of him and the excellent work he does. Read more about the incident here –> https://t.co/WnrkNRSKK2 pic.twitter.com/0OLP45ycB7 — Dixie Regional (@DixieRegional) March 6, 2018

There would have likely been mass casualties and damage had the bomb detonated.

He was arrested and now faces charges of manufacture, possession, sale, and the attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1