As Dems Fight Armed Teachers, ISIS-Inspired Student Tried to Blow up School

A teenager who brought a homemade explosive devise to school Monday afternoon expressed interest in promoting the Islamic State, according to local police reports.

The suspect, who put a bomb in a backpack at Utah Pine View High School Monday, researched and promoted information on ISIS, police told local reporters Tuesday.

There would have likely been mass casualties and damage had the bomb detonated.

He was arrested and now faces charges of manufacture, possession, sale, and the attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction. – READ MORE

