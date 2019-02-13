Dems, Fearing Russia Collusion Investigation Will Come Up Empty, Now Attacking Robert Mueller

Democrats, increasingly worried that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into whether the Donald Trump campaign colluded with Russian officials to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election will reveal nothing, have started doing something they’ve long criticized President Trump for: lashing out at Mueller over his “limited” probe.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) kicked off a torrent of criticism on Sunday, according to the Washington Examiner, questioning whether “Mueller has adequately investigated President Trump’s financial dealings with a German bank,” and suggesting that Mueller’s investigation could be so woefully incomplete that the House has no choice but to resume investigating the president themselves.

“If the special counsel hasn’t subpoenaed Deutsche Bank, he can’t be doing much of a money laundering investigation,” Schiff said. “So that’s what concerns me, that that red line has been enforced, whether by the deputy attorney general or by some other party at the Justice Department. But that leaves the country exposed.”

Schiff is referring to an alleged incident that occured late last year, reported in The New York Times. The Times reported that President Trump was ready to fire Mueller, until he was reassured that the Special Counsel had not, in fact, subpoenaed the Trump Corporation’s financial records from Deutch Bank.

The report was never substantiated and relied on anonymous sources within the Justice Department, but Schiff seems to believe the report is proof that Mueller caved to the president’s demands, rendering his entire investigation incomplete.

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) is already doing the work Schiff feels Mueller failed to do, and has sent an inquiry about Trump's finances to Deutch Bank.