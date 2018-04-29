Dems fear GOP wins in California because of state’s primary system, Hoyer says

California’s “jungle” primary system has Democrats worried that Republicans could win some of the Golden State’s congressional seats in midterm elections, a top House Democrat said Friday.

House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer, D-Md., speaking to USA Today, said Democrats have a shot at winning in more than 50 congressional districts nationwide — enough to take control of the House from the GOP.

Democrats need to win 24 seats to flip the House, according to the New York Times, while maintaining the 194 seats they currently hold.

But California’s primary system, in which the top two vote-getters face off in the general election, regardless of party, has Democratic leaders concerned, Hoyer said.

Because of the state’s system, if multiple Democrats run in a primary, the party’s votes could be so split up that two Republicans could finish first and second and face off in the general election, the Los Angeles Times reported. – READ MORE

