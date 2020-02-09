Dems demand Twitter, Facebook take down edited video of Pelosi ripping up State of the Union speech posted by Trump

Democrats are calling on Twitter and Facebook to take down an edited video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., ripping up the State of the Union address — claiming it’s designed to “mislead” people.

“The latest fake video of Speaker Pelosi is deliberately designed to mislead and lie to the American people, and every day that these platforms refuse to take it down is another reminder that they care more about their shareholders’ interests than the public’s interests,” Drew Hammill, Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, said Friday.

“This video is clearly another deceptive effort by @realDonaldTrump to mislead and manipulate the American people,” said Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas

On Thursday, Trump posted the video, made by Turning Points USA, which shows the "powerful American stories" that Trump highlighted in his State of the Union address interspersed with the moment immediately afterward when Pelosi tore up the speech.