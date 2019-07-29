Dems condemn Trump’s ‘racist’ Baltimore criticisms. But these videos, facts reveal the truth about Baltimore.

Democrats and the media exploded at President Donald Trump on Saturday, renewing calls that he is “racist,” over criticisms of Baltimore directed at Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), who represents the area in Congress.

….As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

However, facts, videos, and even past statements from at least one Democratic lawmaker undermine the outrage.

Despite boasting a population of just a little more than 600,000 people, Baltimore had the highest homicide rate of all top 50 major U.S. cities in 2018, in addition to the second-highest overall violent crime rate in 2018,according to the Baltimore Sun.

Let's continue to expose the truth. This is a neighborhood filled w/families that have small children. West Baltimore is filled with trash thanks to dumping. A problem city officials should have addressed years ago. This is @RepCummings district. @realDonaldTrump



More to come pic.twitter.com/gFFszjW490 — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) July 27, 2019

It is so sad to see @VictorBlackwell & @CNN turn the light currently shining on #WestBaltimore into a race issue. This could result in a positive change. @RepCummings could help get his district in order. Listen to one of his constituents explain the "rats & rodents" problem. pic.twitter.com/LTG8AnT27x — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) July 27, 2019

Just to be clear I have more videos



I filmed this video to show how long many of the row houses have been sitting abandoned. The tree in this home is taller than the actual home itself. This has nothing to do with race, I was trying to show the plight. Also, I am black 🤷🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/qlqc1PCCoc — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) July 27, 2019

In this video, @RepCummings constituents explain how clean Coppin State University is kept, while their neighborhood is used as a dumping ground. I was told if trash was not in marked green cans, the city refused to remove it. More abandoned row houses. #WestBaltimore pic.twitter.com/wuSNoiNJED — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) July 27, 2019

More trash. More concerned residents. People live in the home with the silver van. This is @RepCummings district. This has nothing to do with race. Let us all pray the city removes the trash & install cameras to catch the individuals dumping on the property. #WestBaltimore pic.twitter.com/CCaRH5c0aO — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) July 27, 2019

.@kimKBaltimore interviews Baltimore resident Michelle:



Michelle on Trump's tweets: "What he said was definitely true. hasn't done anything for us"



Michelle on Cummings: "He's worried more about than his own people"



(1/2) pic.twitter.com/yGhKKB12DJ — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 27, 2019

Baltimore resident Michelle on CNN’s Victor Blackwell suggesting Trump was racist for his tweet:



“Trump is not racist … I’m glad he put on blast. The rats just didn’t come. These houses just didn’t get torn down, they’ve been like this”



(2/2) pic.twitter.com/yfW7Cd0vhg — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 27, 2019

Kimberly Klacik, who sits on the Baltimore County Republican Central Committee, tweeted several videos Saturday showing the disastrous conditions of West Baltimore.