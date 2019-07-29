Dems condemn Trump’s ‘racist’ Baltimore criticisms. But these videos, facts reveal the truth about Baltimore.

Democrats and the media exploded at President Donald Trump on Saturday, renewing calls that he is “racist,” over criticisms of Baltimore directed at Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), who represents the area in Congress.
However, facts, videos, and even past statements from at least one Democratic lawmaker undermine the outrage.
Despite boasting a population of just a little more than 600,000 people, Baltimore had the highest homicide rate of all top 50 major U.S. cities in 2018, in addition to the second-highest overall violent crime rate in 2018,according to the Baltimore Sun.
Kimberly Klacik, who sits on the Baltimore County Republican Central Committee, tweeted several videos Saturday showing the disastrous conditions of West Baltimore. – read more