After Dems Betray Americans at SOTU, Majority Shifts to Support Trump’s Immigration Plan

For months Democrats have gleefully touted polls showing that a majority of Americans oppose President Donald Trump’s proposed southern border wall.

That joy likely disappeared Tuesday evening when, following the president’s State of the Union address, CBS News published a poll revealing that a majority of Americans support the president’s wall.

“Do you favor or oppose building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border?” asked the specific poll question, which was reportedly given prior to the SOTU address.

A 59 percent majority chose “Favor,” while a 41 percent minority selected “Oppose.” – READ MORE

President Donald Trump used his first official State of the Union address to propose a compromise on immigration. While offering an amnesty to 1.8 million so-called “Dreamers” — illegal aliens who entered the country as minors — Trump also insisted that “Americans are dreamers, too.”

So tonight, I am extending an open hand to work with members of both parties — Democrats and Republicans — to protect our citizens of every background, color, religion, and creed. My duty, and the sacred duty of every elected official in this chamber, is to defend Americans — to protect their safety, their families, their communities, and their right to the American Dream. Because Americans are dreamers too. – READ MORE