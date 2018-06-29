Dems Beg Moderate Republicans: Please Help Us Stop A SCOTUS Nomination

According to NBC News, Schumer and others have already started begging so-called “Republicans In Name Only,” Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Barbara Murkowski (R-AK) to abandon their Republican colleagues and caucus with Democrats to filibuster any nominee who isn’t sufficiently “moderate.”

“With little power to defeat a nominee outright on their own, Democrats began to look at Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, as potential allies in their cause,” NBC News reports.

The theory is that both Collins and Murkowski are pro-choice Republicans, and fear that a fifth conservative vote might overturn Roe v. Wade, or its contemporary successor, Planned Parenthood v. Casey, will motivate them to block a conservative nominee, plucked off President Donald Trump’s list of potential justices, released during Trump’s Presidential campaign.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1