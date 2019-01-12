Dems and NeverTrumpers Are ‘the Cruelest,’ as They Treat Victims of Illegal Immigrant Crime with Scorn

Democrats and NeverTrumpers who resist President Donald Trump’s fight for border security and wall funding “are actually the cruelest of them all” and treat victims of illegal immigrant crime “with complete indifference and even scorn,” Fox News host Laura Ingraham said Thursday night on “The Ingraham Angle.”

The Democrats’ new talking point — as well as many members of the mainstream media’s — is calling the illegal immigration and border crisis a “manufactured crisis” that the GOP designed to force the funding of Trump’s border wall.

They’ve called the idea of a border wall outdated, unnecessary, immoral and cruel.

(…)