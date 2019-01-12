Dems and NeverTrumpers Are ‘the Cruelest,’ as They Treat Victims of Illegal Immigrant Crime with Scorn

Democrats and NeverTrumpers who resist President Donald Trump’s fight for border security and wall funding “are actually the cruelest of them all” and treat victims of illegal immigrant crime “with complete indifference and even scorn,” Fox News host Laura Ingraham said Thursday night on “The Ingraham Angle.”
The Democrats’ new talking point — as well as many members of the mainstream media’s — is calling the illegal immigration and border crisis a “manufactured crisis” that the GOP designed to force the funding of Trump’s border wall.
They’ve called the idea of a border wall outdated, unnecessary, immoral and cruel.
(…)
“Just look at the current border stand-off issue and it’s apparent that the Democrats and the NeverTrumpers are actually the cruelest of them all,” Ingraham said. “While they spent months on the border bemoaning the plight of migrant families in detention centers, they treat American victims of illegal alien crime with complete indifferent and even scorn.”
“These are Americans who would be alive today if politicians did their jobs and did everything that was necessary to protect America’s borders,” Ingraham added. “And these are the people who have the nerve to call Donald Trump cruel? If it’s not a death that they can exploit for political gain, they’re just not interested in it at all.”
Pierce Corcoran's father, D.J. Corcoran, told Ingraham he could not believe Democrats have accused Trump and the GOP of "manufacturing" the border crisis.