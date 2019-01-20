Dems’ $600G media campaign suggests Trump right about his foes using shutdown for 2020 strategy

A Democratic group aligned with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is launching a $600,000 media campaign attacking Republican senators up for reelection in 2020 over a government shutdown that entered its 28th day Saturday.

The massive media buy by Majority Forward, a nonprofit group that isn’t required to disclose its funding, appeared to confirm President Trump’s accusation that Democrats were already “looking to 2020” and using the government shutdown to score political points.

The group has produced 30-second ads attacking Republican senators who are likely to face tough challenges from Democrats, according to the Washington Post. It’s planning to spend a total of around $600,000 on the media campaign effort.

The political ads target Sens. Martha McSally of Arizona, Cory Gardner of Colorado, David Perdue of Georgia, Joni Ernst of Iowa, Susan Collins of Maine, and Thom Tillis of North Carolina.

The alarmist ads decry “the longest government shutdown in history” and warn of the threats to air travel safety and other issues due to the shutdown. – READ MORE