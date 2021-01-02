Democrats who praised 2004 objections to Electoral College certification now slam Hawley

Sen. Josh Hawley sparked outrage Wednesday with his decision to object to the certification of certain states’ Electoral College votes during Congress‘ joint session on Jan. 6 — joining several House members who have also said they will object to force a vote in each the House and the Senate over whether to accept individual slates of electors.

“The political equivalent of barking at the moon,” Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said of Hawley joining the challenge to electoral slates. “This won’t be taken seriously, nor should it be. The American people made a decision on Nov. 3rd and that decision must and will be honored and protected by the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.”

The challenge by Hawley, R-Mo., is almost certain to fail. The votes to overturn any slates of electors are simply not there in either the House or the Senate, where even Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and several other GOP members have congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on his win. McConnell has discouraged his members from joining the House effort to challenge electors.

But Hawley’s move is certainly not unprecedented.

The last three times a Republican has been elected president — Trump in 2016 and George W. Bush in both 2000 and 2004 — Democrats in the House have brought objections to the electoral votes in states the GOP nominee won. In early 2005 specifically, Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., along with Rep. Stephanie Tubbs, D-Ohio, objected to Bush’s 2004 electoral votes in Ohio. – READ MORE

