Democrats Want To Boycott Maine Over Sen. Susan Collins’ Pro-Kavanaugh Vote

Democrats are looking to punish Sen. Susan Collins for failing to accede to the demands of anti-Kavanaugh protesters, so they’ve proposed boycotting Collins’ state until the state dumps Collins.

The Portland (Maine) Press-Herald reports that angry leftists are organizing against Maine — planning to “boycott” the state by canceling scheduled travel and avoiding Maine’s signature products, from blueberries to lobster.

Leftist commentator John Fugelsang initiated the boycott, asking his followers on Twitter to “vote against” visiting Maine until something is done about the state’s non-compliant senator.

“Dear Susan Collins – I really struggled with this but my tourist $ just voted against ever visiting Maine while you remain in office,” Fugelsang tweeted. About 22,000 Twitter users answered his clarion call, some threatening to take their luxury winter vacations in Vermont or New Hampshire instead, and some pledging to forgo pricey Maine lobster dinners. – READ MORE

Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins on Sunday slammed opponents’ efforts to fundraise against her vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court, calling them nothing more than blatant ploys to buy votes in a future election.

“They are asking me to perform an official act and if I do not do what they want, $2 million plus is going to go to my opponent. I think that if our politics has come to the point where people are trying to buy votes and buy positions, then we are in a very sad place,” Collins told CBS News’ “60 Minutes.”

The political groups Be A Hero Team, Maine People’s Alliance and Mainers for Accountable Leadership had called out the senator before her vote, with a Crowdpac campaign titled: “Either Sen. Collins VOTES NO on Kavanaugh OR we fund her future opponent.”

Collins is not up for re-election until 2020. The campaign has raised more than $3.5 million and counting.

“This is a classic quid-pro-quo as defined in our bribery laws,” Collins said in the interview.- READ MORE