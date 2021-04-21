Democrats Want Feds To Block Miami Latinos From Hearing Conservative Radio

“What better way to reassure Hispanics in South Florida that Democrats are totally not like the regimes they fled than to summon the full power of the federal government against a privately-held opposition media outlet?”

After Republicans increased their share of the Hispanic vote in 2020, Congressional Democrats are clamoring to use the force of government to prevent Latinos from hearing conservative ideas.

Multiple members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC), including Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), the chair of its political arm, want the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to block the sale of a Miami Spanish-language radio station to a company they believe will move its programming from a left-wing to a right-wing slant.

America CV, a Spanish-language media company, announced that it was buying Caracol 1260 AM this month. Soon after, it said it would change the station’s name to America Radio and replaced Raul Martinez, a liberal talk show host and former government official, Newsweek reported.

Marcell Felipe, cofounder of the company, told The Daily Wire, “America Teve is being accused of being conservative because it is anti-Castro. We will not apologize for promoting democracy and opposing the Castro regime because we represent a community who are victims of that regime.” – READ MORE

