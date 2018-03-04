Democrats want Biden over Clinton, Sanders, McAuliffe in 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s quiet run for the 2020 presidential campaign is already winning deep support in Democratic circles.

The pollster Rasmussen Reports reveals that already Biden has the backing of 37 percent of Democrats, a crushing blow to two others hinting at a repeat run, Hillary Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders. Clinton is second, at 14 percent, Sanders third at 11 percent.

Biden also leads when all voters are polled, not just Democrats. Said Rasmussen:

Among all voters, 25 percent prefer Biden, while 12 percent say Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont. Nine percent (9 percent) choose Clinton. Senators Cory Booker of New Jersey, Kamala Harris of California and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts are each the choice of four percent (4 percent) of voters. Two percent (2 percent) like former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe. But 25 percent support someone else, and 17 percent are undecided. …

Spotted at Capitol Hill’s Art and Soul restaurant: Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren ,a likely 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. The Kennedy-style liberal was said to have a “presidential walk” and signed autographs at the popular restaurant with Hill staffers and their dogs. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *