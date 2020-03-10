Democrats Vote Against Amendment to Stop Sex Offenders, Terrorists Working at TSA

174 House Democrats voted against amendment that would ban terrorists, convicted sex offenders, and others, from working at the TSA.

The amendment was added to the Rights for Transportation Security Officers Act, authored by Rep. Lauren Underwood, a Democrat from Illinois, and restricts the TSA from hiring anyone who is convicted of terrorism, sex crimes, and other violent offences. But for some reason, the vast majority of House Democrats didn’t want to vote for it.

“ was pulled back by leadership because the socialist wing of the party did not want to have that amendment go forward on this bill,” said Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy, who criticized the Democrats for pulling the amendment. “When it was offered, overwhelmingly the majority of the House would like to see the TSA not hire terrorists or those who have been convicted of sexual misconduct with minors and others. But the socialist wing of the party, that controls now the Democratic Party, said that that could not be offered.” – READ MORE

