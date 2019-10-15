Democrats using Intel Committee to keep impeachment facts hidden from the public, says WSJ’s Kim Strassel

Congressional Democrats are skirting the past precedent of using the Judiciary Committee to impeach the president, and are instead relying on the House Intelligence Committee to shroud their work in darkness and keep vital facts hidden from the public, said Wall Street Journal columnist Kim Strassel.

“I think the reason they are doing it through House Intelligence is so that they can keep everything secret, keep this whistleblower identity secret and the nature of some of the claims,” she claimed Sunday on “The Journal Editorial Report.”

“But that’s not very encouraging to the public,” Strassel continued. “I think the other thing they’re doing is not holding a formal vote to have an impeachment inquiry and setting out the rules — they’ve been denying Republicans the right to take part in some of this. These are all at variance with what past probes have done.”

Strassel also said Democrats have obstructed the White House from participating in the impeachment process and have completely ignored past precedent and normal decorum. – READ MORE