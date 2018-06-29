Democrats Urge McConnell: No Vote on Kennedy Replacement Until After Midterms

Leading Democratic Senators Are Demanding A Vote On The Trump Administration’s Forthcoming Nominee To The Supreme Court Be Delayed Until After The Midterm Elections In November 2018.

Senator Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said on the Senate floor Wednesday that the Supreme Court seat should remain vacant until after the elections.

“Our Republican colleagues in the Senate should follow the rule they set in 2016: not to consider a Supreme Court justice in an election year,” said the New York lawmaker. “Senator McConnell would tell anyone who listened that the Senate had the right to advise and consent, and that was every bit as important as the president’s right to nominate.

“Millions of people are just months away from determining the senators who should vote to confirm or reject the president’s nominee, and their voices deserve to be heard now as Leader McConnell thought they deserved to be heard then,” he added. “Anything but that would be the absolute height of hypocrisy.”

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said the vote should only take place until after voters have had their say at the “ballot box.”- READ MORE

