Democrats unveil impeachment articles, as White House slams ‘baseless and partisan’ effort

House Democrats on Tuesday introduced two articles of impeachment against President Trump alleging abuse of power and obstruction of Congress regarding his interactions with Ukraine, touching off a rapid-fire sequence that could result in a momentous floor vote in a matter of days.

“The framers of the Constitution prescribed a clear remedy for presidents who so violate their oath of office,” said House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y. “No one, not even the president, is above the law.”

His office later posted text of the articles, which declare Trump’s actions warrant impeachment, trial and removal from office.

The White House swiftly hit back, accusing Democrats of using the Ukraine issue as an excuse for “this partisan, gratuitous, and pathetic attempt to overthrow the Trump Administration and the results of the 2016 election.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., also countered at a GOP press conference that Trump’s actions are “absolutely” not impeachable.

“Other countries admire us because we believe in the rule of law, we believe in due process. But not in Nancy Pelosi’s House when she became speaker,” he said.

The key Democratic committee leaders, along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., outlined their impeachment plans in a brief and pointed statement to the media early Tuesday morning, and left without taking questions.

Nadler previewed two articles “charging the president with high crimes and misdemeanors.” He said the first is dedicated to “abuse of power,” alleging the president has “exercised the powers of his office for his personal benefit while ignoring or injuring the public interest.” Nadler said Trump put himself before country while endangering national security and America’s democracy. – READ MORE