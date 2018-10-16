Democrats Turn on Elizabeth Warren Over October Surprise DNA Report

Democrats On Monday Reacted With Dismay And Disbelief To Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s Release Just Three Weeks Before The Midterm Elections, Of A Dna Test Showing She May Have Traces Of Native American Ancestry.

Argue the substance all you want, but why 22 days before a crucial election where we MUST win house and senate to save America, why did @SenWarren have to do her announcement now? Why can’t Dems ever stay focused??? — Jim Messina (@Messina2012) October 15, 2018

Pretty extraordinary video to surface even before you enter the race. It says:

1)@SenWarren is 100% running.

2)She thinks this Pocahontas crap is a potential problem.

3)She wants to dispose of it now, lest she be Birtherized.

The risk I’m sure she considered? This elevates it. https://t.co/zzxVFdL00C — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) October 15, 2018

Honestly though, shouldn’t Elizabeth Warren have waited 3 weeks to release her DNA results? There are tight races all over the country. Seems to me, best use of time for any potential Democratic presidential nominee candidate right now, is helping elect other Democrats. — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) October 15, 2018

The release of Warren’s test — widely seen as a precursor to a 2020 presidential run — was roundly mocked by conservatives and criticized by some progressives.

The test shows that Warren has between .09 and 1.6 percent Native American ancestry, at the most. According to the New York Times, researchers found that European-Americans had genomes that were on average 98.6 percent European, .19 percent African, and .18 Native American.- READ MORE