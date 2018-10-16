    True Pundit

    Politics

    Democrats Turn on Elizabeth Warren Over October Surprise DNA Report

    Posted on by
    Share:

    Democrats On Monday Reacted With Dismay And Disbelief To Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s Release Just Three Weeks Before The Midterm Elections, Of A Dna Test Showing She May Have Traces Of Native American Ancestry.

    The release of Warren’s test — widely seen as a precursor to a 2020 presidential run — was roundly mocked by conservatives and criticized by some progressives.

    The test shows that Warren has between .09 and 1.6 percent Native American ancestry, at the most. According to the New York Times, researchers found that European-Americans had genomes that were on average 98.6 percent European, .19 percent African, and .18 Native American.- READ MORE

    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: