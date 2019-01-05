Democrats Try to Spin Massive Jobs Number as Bad News

Democrats Struggled To Spin Friday’s Massive Job Growth Number As Bad News For The Economy, In What Has Become A Monthly Routine Under President Donald Trump.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the economy added 312,000 new jobs in December — nearly twice what Wall Street analysts had expected.

In response, Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez blasted Trump for increasing economic “volatility.”

DNC statement from Tom Perez on new stronger-than-expected jobs numbers out today: "Thanks to Trump, volatility in the federal government is translating into volatility across our economy." — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) January 4, 2019

Newly-installed Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said that despite “positive” news about jobs, the president was threatening the economy because of the government shutdown. She reiterated that the border wall was “immoral”- READ MORE