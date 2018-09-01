Democrats To Call Disgraced Nixon Lawyer John Dean At Kavanaugh Hearing To Testify About ‘Abuse Of Executive Power’

Democrats realize that something extraordinary would have to happen for President Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court to be rejected by the GOP-controlled Senate. So, they’ve decided to pull out all the stops and at least dirty him up, like they did Justice Clarence Thomas.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the panel, announced late Thursday that Democrats on the Judiciary Committee have asked John Dean, the White House counsel for President Nixon during the Watergate scandal, to speak “about the abuse of executive power.”

Trump’s nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, has been castigated by Democrats, who reject his view that a president cannot be investigated by a special counsel or held liable for criminal activity while in office. They’ve demanded millions of documents from his tenure as a staff secretary for President George W. Bush’s White House, even threatening to sue the National Archives to get them.

Liberal political pundits have dug deep to compare the current investigation into whether Trump associates colluded with Russia during the 2016 election to Watergate. Dean, who was deeply involved in the Watergate scandal, flipped on Nixon and cooperated with Senate Watergate investigators. Dean was fired by Nixon, then testified against him after being granted immunity. – READ MORE

It took two AP reporters to discover that, shockingly, Kavanaugh preferred talking about basketball over politics while at Yale.

“In some ways, Kavanaugh was like many Yale students of his time: a product of a high-powered East Coast prep school who majored in history, then Yale’s most popular major, and headed for law school after graduating in 1987,” the AP wrote. “Interviews with more than a dozen people who knew him in college and Yale Law School draw a portrait of a serious, but not showy student and sports lover whose drive and competitiveness helped him both on the court and in the classroom.”

They interviewed “more than a dozen people” to learn: 1) he probably would have preferred to be an NBA player, 2) he belonged to an all-male “senior society” called Truth and Courage, 3) he wasn’t outspoken about his political views, and 4) he keeps in touch with his law-school housemates. – READ MORE