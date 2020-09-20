Democrats threaten violence if GOP fills SCOTUS vacancy: ‘Burn the entire f***ing thing down’

Democrats, members of the media, and Hollywood figures threatened violence on Friday if the Republican-controlled Senate moves to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left by Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death

Reza Aslan, a former CNN host, said, “If they even TRY to replace RBG we burn the entire f***ing thing down.”

In response to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s commitment to vote on President Donald Trump’s nominee prior to the election, Aslan said, “Over our dead bodies. Literally.”

Hollywood screenwriter Beau Willimon said, “We’re shutting this country down if Trump and McConnell try to ram through an appointment before the election.” – READ MORE

