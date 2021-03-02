Democrats Sound Alarm On Biden Immigration Plan: ‘Will Be Catastrophic For Our Party, For Our Country’

Top Democrat lawmakers are sounding the alarm over Democrat President Joe Biden’s immigration agenda, and some have essentially advocated for returning to the policies that President Donald Trump deployed to slow down the flow of illegal immigration into the U.S.

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) warned “the Biden administration against easing up too much on unauthorized immigrants, citing their impact on his constituents, local hospitals and their potential to spread the coronavirus,” Axios reported. The report said that Cuellar sees that the pro-immigration agenda that far-left Democrats are pushing could blow up in the administration’s face.

“You just can’t say, ‘Yeah, yeah, let everybody in’ — because then we’re affected down there at the border,” Cuellar told Axios.

“Cuellar hopes the administration continues using a Trump-era public health order to quickly expel migrant adults and families, at least during the pandemic,” Axios noted. “He said smugglers will likely use the shift in immigration tactics from the Trump to the Biden administration to convince migrants to come to the U.S.”

“The bad guys know how to market this,” Cuellar added. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --