Democrats Schedule A Hearing On Climate Change, Then Fail To Show Up

We’re constantly told that climate change is a “threat” or a “crisis.” We’re told we have 10 or 12 years to live — even though we were told that 10 or 12 years ago, too.

House Democrats scheduled a subcommittee hearing on climate change. Not enough of them showed up to outvote the Republicans.@replouiegohmert called to adjourn the meeting. The motion succeeded (4-2). The hearing adjourned. Full video: https://t.co/HzVP7pIJuW pic.twitter.com/0pPGV31Xuy — Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) February 26, 2019

Yet on Tuesday, House Democrats failed to show up for their own scheduled hearing on the topic of climate change, so Republicans adjourned the meeting and left. The House Natural Resources subcommittee held a hearing titled “The Denial Playbook: How Industries Manipulate Science and Policy from Climate Change to Public Health,” but only two of the subcommittee’s five Democrats showed up. After opening statements, Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) moved to adjourn. Since all four Republican subcommittee members were present, they were able to out-vote the two Democrats.

Gohmert said the topic fell outside the subcommittee’s jurisdiction and should have been held by the Energy and Commerce Committee or the Science, Space and Technology Committee.

"This is now, though, the seventh oversight hearing related to climate change that the majority is holding this month," Gohmert said at the hearing. "It appears today's hearing topic is well outside our jurisdiction."