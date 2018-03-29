Democrats Say They Want To Go ‘All In’ On The Stormy Daniels Affair For The Midterms

Some Democratic strategists are suggesting that if the Dems want to pick up seats in the midterm elections, they should go “all in” on the Stormy Daniels saga, hammering home thepPresident’s alleged infidelities with the former adult film star.

According to The Hill, Democrats believe hammering home President Donald Trump’s apparent lack of morals will help to erode his Evangelical base, particularly in light of the #MeToo movement that’s sweeping the nation. They think highlighting the president’s “character and credibility” is the key to keeping Republican voters home in November.

“Even a small drop in evangelical support for Republicans would be devastating,” one strategist told The Hill. “You want to dampen Republican enthusiasm. We should take a lesson from the Republican playbook and let an ‘all of the above’ strategy take hold from different messengers across different targeted platforms.” – READ MORE

