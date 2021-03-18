Democrats renew DC statehood push that would remake national politics

House Democrats are moving forward with their plan to add the District of Columbia as the 51st state of the union and this time they have supportive leaders in the Senate and the White House on their side.

D.C. Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton, who has been leading the statehood charge in Congress, predicted earlier this year “there’s never been a time when statehood for the District was more likely.”

The first step will take place Monday, when the House Committee on Oversight and Reform will hold a hearing on Norton’s 51st state legislation, aptly titled H.R. 51, the Washington, D.C. Admission Act.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, who has pushed to have a statehood bill on President Biden’s desk within his first 100 days in office, will be among the witnesses testifying. Biden is supportive of D.C. becoming the 51st state.

Bowser has framed statehood as a civil rights issue where taxpaying U.S. citizens have been disenfranchised for the last 200 years and denied democracy. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --