Democrats Push New Extreme Anti-Police Agenda After Rashida Tlaib Calls For ‘No More Policing’

Democratic lawmakers are promoting a radical anti-law enforcement agenda, including calling to abolish policing and prisons, in the wake of a police shooting of a man who resisted arrest and attempted to flee law enforcement.

The drastic calls for dismantling the law enforcement apparatus in the U.S. comes after police shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright this week during a traffic stop in Minneapolis. Police attempted to arrest Wright over an open warrant that stemmed from an aggravated robbery charge in which he allegedly choked a woman and threatened to shoot her if she did not give him her money.

The police officer who shot Wright says that she thought she was holding her taser when she shot and killed Wright.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) responded to the news by claiming on Twitter, without evidence, that the shooting “wasn’t an accident.”

“It wasn’t an accident,” Tlaib said. “Daunte Wright was met with aggression & violence. I am done with those who condone government funded murder. No more policing, incarceration, and militarization. It can’t be reformed.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), one of the main proponents of the “defund the police” movement in 2020, seemingly backed Tlaib’s extreme proposal in a statement posted to her Twitter account on Tuesday. – READ MORE

