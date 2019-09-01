Democrats Pounce On Odessa Shooting To Boost Their Political Campaigns

On Saturday, Democratic presidential candidates pounced on the shooting in Texas that killed five and wounded several others as they looked to boost their campaigns.

The candidates, most of whom support abortion up until the moment of birth, immediately seized on the tragedy and looked to score political points.

Beto O’Rourke, desperately seeking attention, used profanity in a tweet, writing: “We don’t know how many have been killed. We don’t know the motivation. But here’s what we do know: This is f***** up.”

O’Rourke also called for confiscating semi-automatic firearms from law-abiding Americans.

Joe Biden tweeted: “I’m heartbroken, sickened, & angry. Weeks after the horror in El Paso, another community in Texas has been terrorized by gun violence. Enough. We must end this epidemic. @DrBiden & I send our thoughts to those affected & thank our law enforcement who responded at great risk.” – READ MORE