Democrats’ Political Theater in D.C. Doesn’t Stop Texas Senate from Passing Voter Integrity Bill

Texas Democrats, who flew unmasked on private planes to Washington, D.C., on Monday in an effort to block voter integrity legislation, did not stop the Republicans in the State Senate from passing the bill on Tuesday in an 18-4 party-line vote.

The bill could languish, however, because the Democrats’ move means the House does not have a quorum.

The Texas Tribune, like other left-wing media, described the legislation as trying to restrict voting rights despite the author’s claims it does the opposite:

Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, the elections bill’s author, pushed back against Democratic criticisms of the bill as a means of voter suppression and said his legislation included “common sense reforms” to ensure the integrity of elections. “This bill is about making it both easy to vote and harder to cheat,” he said, and blamed criticism of his bill on a “horrible, misleading, false national debate coming out of Washington.”

The Democrats issued a statement:

“Rather than continuing to fruitlessly debate Republicans who refuse to legislate in good faith, Texas Senate Democrats decided to take matters into their own hands in order to secure the voting rights of Texans — especially voters of colors, seniors and those with disabilities — and work with our partners at the federal level to pass voting rights legislation that would rein in discriminatory voter suppression laws and unfair redistricting practices.”

Senate Bill 1 would require voter identification and gives poll watchers access to voting protocol, among other things. The bill also no longer includes restrictions on Sunday voting, which Democrats have argued suppresses the black vote because black voters like to connect voting to their church activities. – READ MORE

