Democrats on Stage: ‘Not Everyone Is Sharing’ in Today’s Strong Economy

Democratic presidential hopefuls took pains to downplay economic gains under the Trump administration at the first debate of the 2020 presidential cycle — blasting large corporations and calling for more taxes for the wealthy.

“Who is this economy really working for? It’s doing great for thinner and thinner slices at the top,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts said right out the gate.

“When you’ve got an economy that does great for those with money … it is corruption pure and simple. We need to call it out and we need to attack it head-on. We need to make structural changes in our government, our economy and our country.”

“The economy — we know that not everyone is sharing in this prosperity. And Trump just sits in the White House and gloats about what’s going on when there are so many people having trouble paying for college and trouble paying for their prescriptions,” Klobuchar said, laying out her plans to “make it easier” to pay off student loans and attend college.

"Billionaires can pay off their yachts, then students should be able to pay off their student loans," Klobuchar said.