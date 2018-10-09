Democrats’ New Strategy: Destroy The Institutions Of American Government

In the aftermath of Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, Democrats have come up with a plan. According to The New York Times, Brian Fallon, top spokesman for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, says that Democrats should consider extreme measures. What measures are more extreme than slandering a judicial nominee as a gang rapist? Why, simply packing the court, FDR style!

Some have gone as far as proposing — if Democrats were to retake control of Congress and the White House in 2020 or after — expanding the number of justices on the court to pack it with liberals or trying to impeach, remove and replace Justice Kavanaugh. … Democrats fear that the new majority will systematically crush their achievements — not just hollowing out past gains like abortion rights, but also striking down programs they hope to enact if they regain power, like expanding Medicare or efforts to curb climate change.

Democrats aren’t afraid that the Court will do its job — they’re afraid that the Court doing its job will mean checks and balances actually work. So instead, they want to do away with the Court as a functioning institution. Once the party in power simply decides to pack the Court with nominees, the Court simply turns over every few years. In fact, Republicans could theoretically pack the Court right this moment. All they’d have to do is nuke the filibuster, Harry Reid-style. – READ MORE