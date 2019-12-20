Democrats’ New Idea: Press Trump To Resign Ahead Of Senate Trial

Democratic activists, determined to avoid the President being acquitted in a Senate trial, are coming up with creative new ways to stall impeachment before it ends up in the hands of Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY). So far, they’ve suggested withholding the articles of impeachment from the Senate until Republicans agree to their terms, and, in one particularly strange interview, forcing the Senate Majority Leader to recuse himself from the situation altogether.

But Democratic activist Scott Dworkin may have the most bizarre idea of all: implore President Donald Trump to resign ahead of a Senate impeachment trial in order to avoid being removed from office, a scenario that is nearly as unlikely as Trump voluntarily stepping down from office.

Dworkin tried to appeal to the President’s love of social media fame.

“You can still stop your impeachment from happening, Democratic Coalition co-founder Scott Dworkin tweeted. “All you have to do is resign,” the activist tweeted. “And I bet if you tweeted out your resignation, it would be the most shared tweet of all time,” Dworkin goaded. “Wouldn’t that be worth it? Think of all the retweets and likes. Do it.” – READ MORE