Democrats May Issue ‘Minority Report’ in Russia Investigation if GOP Wraps up Probe Soon

Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee have been raising the alarm for several weeks that their counterparts in the GOP might soon shut down the probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election without having thoroughly investigated it.

Unfortunately for the Democrats, because they are the minority party in Congress, they can’t really stop the Republicans. But they can put out their own report making it clear that the GOP did everything in its power to short-circuit it.

Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) told Greg Sargent of The Washington Post on Tuesday that is exactly what Democrats plan to do:

Democrats are seriously exploring the possibility of issuing a minority report that details (among other things) the degree to which Republicans tried to impede a full investigation. … In this scenario, the public would at least have a clear sense of just how far Republicans went to protect President Trump and his top officials from accountability. – READ MORE

