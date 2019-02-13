Democrats Make Changes For Nightmarish Primary System

Iowa Democrats are considering a proposal to expand voter access by permitting voters to “virtually” cast their ballots online and by telephone ahead of the state’s primaries in the 2020 nomination of a presidential candidate.

The measure will expand absentee voting significantly by allowing voters to participate in six virtual caucuses during the week leading up to the state’s regular caucuses. The measure is intended to give disabled persons and working persons, as well as parents, the chance to vote using a method that is convenient, according to Bloomberg.

Iowa’s in-person caucuses are currently set for Feb. 3, 2020.

Virtual votes will account for roughly 10 percent of the state’s delegates chosen from Iowa’s four congressional districts, Bloomberg reported.