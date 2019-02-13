Democrats Make Changes For Nightmarish Primary System

Iowa Democrats are considering a proposal to expand voter access by permitting voters to “virtually” cast their ballots online and by telephone ahead of the state’s primaries in the 2020 nomination of a presidential candidate.
The measure will expand absentee voting significantly by allowing voters to participate in six virtual caucuses during the week leading up to the state’s regular caucuses. The measure is intended to give disabled persons and working persons, as well as parents, the chance to vote using a method that is convenient, according to Bloomberg.
Iowa’s in-person caucuses are currently set for Feb. 3, 2020.
Virtual votes will account for roughly 10 percent of the state’s delegates chosen from Iowa’s four congressional districts, Bloomberg reported.
JUST IN: Iowa Democrats are expanding the caucus system for 2020, allowing for six "virtual caucuses" for those who can't make it in-person. They'll take place over the phone, with participants ranking top five choices. 10% of Iowa's delegates will be awarded this way.
— Matt Viser (@mviser) February 11, 2019
The measure “will be the most significant changes to the Iowa Democratic Party caucuses since their inception in 1972,” according to party chairman Troy Price, Bloomberg reported.
The proposal must receive approval from the Democratic National Committee (DNC) as well as an Iowa committee, according to Bloomberg.
The change could affect the state’s Democratic nomination for president, pending virtual voter turnout.
The list of Democrats running for president in 2020 includes Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker among others.
Click here for reuse options!
Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]