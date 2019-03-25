Democrats ‘lied to the American people’ over Mueller probe, now have to answer to American people: Chaffetz

Leading Democrats repeatedly lied about President Trump colluding with Russia and now have to answer to the American people, according to former House Oversight Committee Jason Chaffetz.

Chaffetz savaged Democrats during an interview on “Fox & Friends” Monday morning, in the wake of Attorney General William Barr released the “principal conclusions” of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s completed Russia probe in a bombshell four-page letter to Capitol Hill lawmakers.

“The president is stronger politically than he has ever been right now. It was a cloud, it gave a talking point to every Democrat… now people can go back and look at it and say, ‘you all lied to us for two years’,” Chaffetz said.

“The team that Mueller put together, these weren’t friends of the president, they were friends of the president — you had people from the Clinton camp on the team. If they were going to get him, they would have.”

The ex-Utah congressman then singled out House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., for criticism.

“Adam Schiff has essentially just lied to the American people time and time again… under the guise he had supposed classified information,” he said. – READ MORE