Democrats Kill Motion to Require Adam Schiff to Testify in Impeachment Inquiry

House Judiciary Committee Democrats killed a motion to call House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff (D-CA) to testify as part of the impeachment inquiry, given his office’s central role in the whistleblower complaint that triggered inquiry.

Ranking Member Doug Collins (R-GA) made the motion to require the attendance and testimony of Schiff before the House Judiciary Committee, transmitting a letter requesting the same.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) then recognized a Democrat who made a motion to table — or postpone — consideration of Collins’ motion. Democrats voted to table the motion, while Republicans voted against tabling it. The vote fell along party lines at 24-17.

House Intelligence Committee Republicans had requested Schiff testify during the initial phases of the impeachment inquiry, due to revelations the whistleblower who kickstarted the House Democrats' launch of an impeachment inquiry went to Schiff's committee before filing his complaint.