Democrats Kick Out Their Last Pro-Life Congressman

The Democratic Party has eliminated from their ranks the last prominent pro-lifer, officially solidifying the abortion “litmus test” put in place by Democratic Party chairman Tom Perez.

According to LifeSiteNews, Rep. Dan Lipinski stood with Democrats on virtually every social issue, including “voting to fund military ‘sex change’ surgeries, and ending his opposition to gay ‘marriage,'” but still could not solidify the party’s endorsement for his candidacy.

“Lipinski, who represents Illinois’s third district, faces massive opposition from his party establishment and the abortion lobby during his seat’s Democratic primary next month,” reports LifeSiteNews.

Lipinski has no shot against his challenger, Marie Newman, who stands with the Democrats’ left-wing agenda on virtually every issue. She has been endorsed by EMILY’s List, NARAL Pro-Choice America, MoveOn.org, Human Rights Campaign, Gloria Steinem, and Planned Parenthood. – READ MORE

