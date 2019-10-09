Democrats Keeping Key Impeachment Witness Transcripts Secret

House Democrats are trying to impeach U.S. President Donald Trump based on information they are so far keeping secret from the public.

The Democrat-led House Committees on Oversight and Reform, Intelligence, and Foreign Affairs pursuing the impeachment inquiry are refusing to release the full transcripts of the testimony provided by the first two witnesses.

Reps. Eliot Engel (D-NY), Adam Schiff (D-CA), and Elijah Cummings have chosen to release bits and pieces of the evidence gathered so far that favors their impeachment effort.

On Monday, Breitbart News reached out to the House panels for comment on when, if ever, they plan to release the full transcripts, but they refused to answer.

Irked by the Democrats’ refusal to release the full transcripts, Republican lawmakers who witnessed the testimony first hand and pundits have called for the information to be made public. – READ MORE