‘Democrats Just Lost the Senate,’ One Media Outlet Declares

Ten Democrats up for reelection in 2018 represent states won by Donald Trump in 2016. FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver posits, “[I]t may be the worst Senate map that any party has faced ever, or at least since direct election of senators began in 1913.”

The Politico piece goes deeper: The Democrats must also protect incumbents in 10 states that Trump won in 2016. Five of those senators (Indiana’s Joe Donnelly; Missouri’s Claire McCaskill; Montana’s Jon Tester; North Dakota’s Heidi Heitkamp; and Manchin) represent states where Hillary Clinton failed to muster even 40 percent of the vote.

The Democratic brand is no asset in many of these places. Equally important, the president known for his historically weak approval ratings at the national level remains popular locally in states like Montana, North Dakota and West Virginia.

And while countless other factors are at play, perhaps the most impactful factor is Trump himself. Not willing to sit idly by and let the GOP majority fizzle away, the president plans to take an active role in the 2018 midterms – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1