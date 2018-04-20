Democrats’ IT staffer Awan: ‘I control White House on my fingertips’

The father of a Pakistani tech aide to Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., and other House Democrats transferred a USB drive to a Pakistani senator and former head of a Pakistani intelligence agency, according to the father’s former business partner, the Daily Caller News Foundation reported.

Investigators already have concluded the congressional IT aide, Imran Awan, and other family members made “unauthorized access” to House servers while working as highly paid IT administrators for House Democrats until Capitol Police began probing them in early 2017.

TheDCNF interviewed numerous residents in Pakistan who interacted with Imran. The locals said Imran travels with armed Pakistani government officials and often brags of possessing mysterious political power.

Minhas said Imran Awan told him: “See how I control White House on my fingertip.”

Imran, according to Minhas, said “he can fire the prime minister or change the U.S. president.”

But numerous Pakistanis familiar with the family confirmed that Haji Ashraf Awan often boasted of his power.

“My son own White House in D.C.,” he would say, according to Minhas. “I am kingmaker.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1